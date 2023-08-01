ATHOL, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 16-year-old runaway from Athol.
Taylor Hines was last seen by her guardian at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 at her home in the area of north Caravelle Rd. and east Guess Where Rd. in Athol. Another family member was contacted by Taylor around an hour later.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tank top. She is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches and around 105 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Both her ears and her nose are pierced.
Taylor has ties to the Bonner and Benewah counties and may be in those areas.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Broesch at 208-446-2237 or by email at rbroesch@kcgov.us and reference case #23-32785.