SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls are missing after they ran away from a Spokane Valley rehab center for Native American youths on April 7.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Myanna Lewis and 14-year-old Charlotte Gjurasic were last seen walking away from the Healing Lodge of Seven Nations on east 8th Ave. Staff said they thought the girls were still on the property but realized later they'd taken their belongings with them.
Myanna is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches and 135 pounds, with brown or dark red hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing. She's gone by Mya, Sky, and Skyler and has been known to exaggerate her age. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, and colorful Nike shoes.
Charlotte is around 5-feet, 3-inches and 111 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in a grey hoodie, plaid pajama pants, and tennis shoes.
SCSO noted the girls are not from Spokane and have a history of substance use. They may be frequenting homeless encampments, shelters, or other teen hangouts.
If you have seen either Charlotte or Myanna, or you have information to help locate them, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference cases #10048681 and #10048683.
