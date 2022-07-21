SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022.
According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living at a group home in Spokane when she disappeared. Those concerned for Plume's safety say she's been off her prescribed medication and could be experiencing a health crisis.
Plume reportedly contacted her grandmother over the phone around Easter and was supposed to pick up money her grandmother wired to her, but Plume never showed up to the location or claimed the money. She was also supposed to meet up with her mother that same day, but never showed up.
According to a released by the Attorney General, Plume is 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a chipped front tooth and a scar on her right thigh.
If you've seen Plume or know where she may be, you're asked to contact the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2022-210038314.