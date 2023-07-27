SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department have located the missing 7-year-old girl.
Updated on July 27 at 10:37 a.m.
People are being asked to be on the lookout for a missing 7-year-old girl.
Valkyrie was last seen in the area of 1935 North Holy Names, near the Spokane Falls Community College, around 10:30 p.m.
She was wearing a gray floral dress, with blonde hair down to her mid back possibly in a ponytail. She is approximately 4'6" and 50 pounds.
If you have seen her, you are asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.