Spokane Police asking for help finding missing, vulnerable adult

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man has been located safe.

Last updated: May 3 at 10:30 p.m.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help finding 72-year-old Les Kremer. According to SPD, he walked away from his home near High Drive and hasn't returned.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans when he left his home around 5:30 p.m. A witness called around 7 p.m. saying they saw him near west 10th Avenue and south Cannot street. According to a 9:40 p.m. emergency alert update, Kremer was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black sweatpants and carrying shoes near 4600 North Assembly.

If you see him, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

