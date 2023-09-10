SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said a missing 75-year-old man from Spokane was located and is safe.
Updated: Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
Washington State Patrol is searching for 75-year-old Charles "Chuck" Beaman.
He is around 6'2" and weighs approximately 178 pounds. He has gray/white hair and blue eyes.
Charles drives a white 2001 Dodge Dakota-WA license B87950Z.
He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has epilepsy. According to a Silver Alert sent by the Washington State Patrol, he went missing from his residence off of Nora Street in Spokane. Charles went missing around 11 a.m.
He should have a pit mix dog with him. This is only the second time he has been by himself.
If you see him or have any information, call 9-1-1. The case number is 2023-20181064