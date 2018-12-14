Anyone missing a diamond ring?
Northwest Harvest reached out to KHQ saying they received a donation, they think was a mistake. What looks like an engagement ring was found in a small box, at the bottom of a donations bag from last Friday's Hometown Harvest.
KHQ took it to Pounders Jewelry, who said looks like it's never been worn, and could be up to $3,000.
But the big question is, was this a donation, or did someone lose their ring?
Northwest Harvest wants the ring to find it's rightful owner, so if you're missing an engagement ring, call KHQ with the description, and what's engraved on the band.
Until then, Northwest Harvest assured us the ring is under lock and key, safe from being lost again.