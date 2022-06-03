SPANGLE, Wash. - Following the emergency alert issued for a missing teen from Spangle, Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports he has been found safe. SCSO thanks the community for their assistance.
Last updated on June 3 at 7:20 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency alert for an endangered missing person, last seen around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3.
The 17-year-old boy has dark hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing camo pants near 100 E. Paradise. He is autistic and may be at risk.
If you have any information or have seen him, call Crime Check at (509)456-2233