CHENEY, Wash. - A 30-year-old woman from Cheney was reported missing by her family, and now Cheney Police Department (CPD) is asking the community for help.
On Jan. 11, the family of Kaitlyn Dupuy reported her missing. While investigating the case, CPD learned she was last seen in March 2022 in Lincoln City, Oregon, boarding a bus bound for Tacoma.
Kaitlyn has ties to both western Washington and Cheney. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
CPD described Kaitlyn as a white female, approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and gold necklace.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact CPD at 509-535-9233 and reference report number 1-23-000034.