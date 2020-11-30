STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a week.
Guy Geyer’s family reached out to our Help Me Hayley hopeful someone out there knows something about what happened to Guy. They fear he may be deceased.
“It’s like he just vanished into thin air,” daughter Amanda Evans said. “It’s been two weeks now. We’re trying to find anyone who might have seen or heard from him.”
The family said the truck Geyer was last driving was found at a property in Chewelah where he had been working. The keys were inside and the home was unlocked.
“That was really out of character,” his daughter said. “His phone has been off for days. And now, you can’t even leave a message, it’s full from people worried…trying to get a hold of him.
SCSO deputies confirm they are actively working the case and trying to get the family answers, calling the circumstances behind the disappearance as ‘a bit suspicious.’
The family has spent the past few days putting up flyers from Chewelah to Deer Park. They are hopeful law enforcement and volunteers can coordinate a foot or aerial search of the property and surrounding area where the truck was found.
“This isn’t like him,” the family said. “We don’t know what to think.”
Geyer is married with children and grandchildren who are devastated over the lack of answers.
“We don’t know what to tell (the grandchildren)…he’s just gone,” Amanda said.
If you have any information about Guy Geyer please call SCSO at 509.684.2555.
