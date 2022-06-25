CUSICK, Wash. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) is searching for a missing vulnerable adult and asks for the community for help.
On Thursday, June 23, it's believed 72-year-old Donald A. Waller left his home in Cusick near mile marker 406 on SR-20 at around 5:30 p.m. on Olive Drab (OD Green) Polaris Sportsman ATV.
Waller's family says he suffers from dementia and has other medical conditions, which prompted POCSO to label him a vulnerable adult.
POCSO states they believe Waller was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved, button-up plaid shirt, a black down vest, light brown leather shoes, and a tan cowboy hat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or believe they have seen him is urged to call POCSO right away at 1-800-669-3407.