Update, July 27, 11:00 p.m.:
SPOKANE, VALLEY, Wash. - Police have announced that 79-year-old Maure Labonte and 77-year-old Ruth Labonte have been found.
Maure and Ruth are both reportedly safe after being found by a Washington State Trooper.
Further details about where they were found were not given.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies are attempting to find a Spokane Valley couple after their daughter said they drove to Colfax to visit family.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, 79-year-old Maure Labonte and 77-year-old Ruth Labonte are possibly traveling in a white 2016 Subaru Outback with Washington license plate BHE7400.
Their daughter said she tried to call her parents on Sunday, July 26 but their phone was answered by the manager of a restaurant in Colfax who said the phone had been left there.
On Monday, their daughter drove to Colfax, picked up the phone and went to her parents' home in Spokane Valley. Their car was gone and neither were home. She checked their bank account and learned a purchase had been made at a convenience store at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
Their daughter assumed her parents stopped for gas on their way back to Colfax to find the cell phone. She checked with her family and no one knew where Maure or Ruth were.
She told authorities that her parents have several health concerns and can become confused, disoriented or lost easily. She is very concerned about their welfare and reported them missing.
Maure is described as a white man, 5'05" tall, approximately 175 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
Ruth is described as a white woman and is said to be "incapacitated" and unable to take care of herself.
Anyone who has seen their car or know where Maure and Ruth are is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 or 911 and reference case #10097528.
