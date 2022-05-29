MISSING: Trenton Yellowtail The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is seeking the public's help to find 14-year-old foster care child, Trenton Yellowtail, after h…

SALEM, Oregon - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is seeking the public's help to find 14-year-old foster care child, Trenton Yellowtail, after he was reported missing from Portland on May 26. Authorities say they believe him to be in danger.

In an alert issued, ODHS stated he's believe to be in the Lents neighborhood of Portland, though he may also be attempting to travel to Washington or Montana.

Name: Trenton Yellowtail

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: June 3, 2007

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: Dark brown

Eye color: Brown

When last seen, his face was swollen due to injuries. He frequently wears a hoodie.

ODHS says if you see Trenton or have information that could help contact 911 or local law enforcement. His Gresham Police Department Case number is #22-19408, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number is #1451699

ODHS wrote in the alert, "A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child."

They also state you can report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). The number allows reporting of abuse to any child or adult via Oregon Department of Human Services 24/7, every day of the year.