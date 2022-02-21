SPOKANE, Wash. - The mother of a missing man is asking for help locating him.
Gary L. Decker is missing. His mother stated he had to have surgery to amputate all 10 of his toes and most of his left foot around New Year's due to frostbite damage. He had a wound vac attached to the left foot, and the canister needs to be changed daily. The surgery sites also need daily cleaning and rebandaging to avoid infection.
Due to the surgeries, Decker is not supposed to be on his feet at all.
He was last seen wearing hard plastic medical boots with bandages on both feet.
His mother says he has a mental illness and is in danger of dying from both exposure and infection, especially as the cold snap settles in.
If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Gary Decker, you're urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 immediately.