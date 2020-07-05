Officials are looking for four missing children after their grandmother allowed their parents a visitation on the 4th of July.
According to WSP, the parents, Timothy Oroake and April Salois, have a history of drug use and assault.
Officials are looking for 8-year-old Kyriella Oroake, 6-year-old JC Oroake, 3-year-old Estella Oroake and 2-year-old Bear Salois.
WSP said the children were taken from Ronan, Montana but the parents are known to frequent the Spokane area.
They were last seen driving a 2006 G6 Pontiac with Montana license plate 15-9337G.
If you have information about the missing kids you are asked to call WSP MUPU at (360) 704-2404.
