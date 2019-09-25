Update: The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says Darren Ferguson has been located at the Windust Campground in Franklin County and is safe.
"We'd like to thank Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Pasco Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, Lower Granite Dam, US Forest Service, LIfe Flight and members of the Garfield County community for their assistance," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.
Previous coverage:
POMEROY, Wash. - Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputies are searching for a missing man who was heard from on Sept. 17 when he contacted a family member and told them about his plans to stay at the Teal Springs Campground in the Umatilla National Forest.
According to a release, Darren W. Ferguson is 59-year-old, stands 6-foot and weighs 325 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
Ferguson was accompanied by his dog and drives a 2001 White Chevy Express Van with Washington plate #BMP0294.
According to Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Ferguson has multiple health issues.
If you have any information on where Ferguson is, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at (509) 843-3494.