SPOKANE, Wash. - 53-year-old Michael R. Deherrera was arrested on July 13 after the Spirit Lake Police Department located a missing girl from the Spokane area at his home.
SLPD received a possible information about where a girl from Spokane, who went missing three months earlier, could've been. They went to Deherrera's home, where he confirmed she had been living with him for several months. A short time later, officers located the missing girl at the home.
Deherrera was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail for sexual battery of a minor and providing shelter to a runaway juvenile.
The investigation remains ongoing.