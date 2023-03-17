OMAK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol is searching for a missing, at-risk indigenous person last seen in February in Omak.
According to the patrol, 29-year-old Chance Carson's family reported him missing on March 15 when they hadn't seen him since Feb 19. His family told the Colville Tribal Police he was last seen on foot in the East Omak area.
His family said he was wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt when they last saw him. According to WSP, Carson is five feet nine inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, WSP asks you to call 911.