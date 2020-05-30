The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for 14-year-old Alejandro G. Flores in Hausser Lake after leaving his residence on an ATV.
According to KCSO, Flores' mother said he left with permission on Friday.
Deputies initially responded to the area and then requested assistance from Recreation Safety Section Deputies. Additional members from the KCSO Volunteer Search and Rescue unit are also responding to the scene. Spokane County Air resources have also been requested and are assisting in the search Air Force Rescue Coordination Center has also been asked to help with the search.
If anyone has any information on the location of Flores please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
