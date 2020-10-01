MISSING: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for 16-year-old girl

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 16-year-old Ketrianna Dendass who ran away.
According to KCSO, Dendass was last seen on September 19.
It is unknown where Ketrianna went but it is possible she could be in the Western Washington area. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she does have purplish/red hair.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.