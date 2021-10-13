KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 60-year-old woman Darcy Lee Reynolds.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said she is 5'04" with blue eyes and long brown hair.
She was reported missing by her daughter on Friday.
Reynolds is known to have a transient type of lifestyle through Kootenai County and eastern Washington.
She was last seen on September 20 in Post Falls.
If you know where Reynolds is you are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.