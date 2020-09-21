MISSING: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman who suffers from dementia

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 67-year-old Sandra Lockhart.
KCSO said Lockhart walked away from her home on Highway 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Harrison area.
KCSO said Lockhart has severe dementia. She has walked away from her home before but is usually found a short time later.
Deputies checked some places she has been found in the past but were unable to find her.
If anyone has any information on the location of Sandra please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
