KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for Janelle M. Burchfield, last seen at the top of Fourth of July Pass on March 14 around 7:30 a.m.
According to KCSO, her cell phone has been powered off since 7:40 a.m. on Monday, and she was last spotted walking in the recreation area parking lot.
Burchfield is 5'6" and weighs around 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red fleece jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
If anyone has information on Burchfield's whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 and dial ext. 1 for dispatch, or call Detective Hedge at 208-446-2238 and reference #22-11746.