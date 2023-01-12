COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3.
Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d'Alene.
Brandon is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and navy plaid flannel, blue jeans, and black Vans tennis shoes. Brandon left the Big Lots in his white 2002 Mazda Protege.
KCSO asks anyone who has seen Brandon or has information about him to contact Detective Kerzman at 208-446-1366, or by email at ckerzman@kcgov.us and reference case 23-00749.