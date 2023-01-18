LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information.
Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or heard from her since then. She is rumored to be in Moscow, Idaho, but that information has not been confirmed.
Sleeper is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen her or have any information on her possible whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Stormes at 208-746-0171 as soon as possible.