LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy confirmed the 65-year-old man who went missing yesterday on the Liberty Lake trail system has been located.
According to SCSO, the man was in an area without reliable cellphone service. Around 1:20 p.m. today, he was able to connect a call to his wife, though the call dropped soon after.
Based on that, a helicopter crew was able to fly out and spotted him below. After gathering additional personnel for rescue, helicopter crews were able secure and hoist him to safety.
Rescuers airlifted him to Pavilion Park to meet with medics and firefighters. The deputy stated he found exhausted but with no obvious major injuries.