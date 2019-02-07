SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals have recovered three Washington children who'd been missing since November 2017.
According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the children's grandparents were arrested on kidnapping charges in Louisiana Tuesday.
The Spokane Police Department worked with the U.S. Marhsals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force on a four-month, cross-county search for the three missing kids.
The children were allegedly taken illegally from their mother by their grandparents, David and Susan McConnel in November 2017.
Kidnapping warrants were issued for both suspects in September 2018 by Spokane Superior Court, according to the release.
The Marshals tracked them through 11 states, ultimately finding and arresting them, in possession of 20 firearms, in Marksville, Louisiana.
The children were recovered without incident and have been placed in protective custody while the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children works with authorities to reunite them with their mother in Spokane.
In the release, U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said, "Child abductions are very serious crimes. We could not wish for a better outcome than what happened with this case, with three children recovered safely and the two suspects in custody.
"The cooperation and ongoing relationships between the U.S. Marshals and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as well as all our partner law enforcement agencies, are key to resolving these types of cases, as is the ability to reach across jurisdictional lines to arrest suspects. In this case, we could not have done it without the hard work of the Spokane Police Department and the other partner agencies on our task force."