SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - 44-year-old Richard Curran was found safe and unharmed Friday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
He went missing on the evening of Oct. 5 from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain.
Updated: Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Friday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper.
Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border.
The Kootenai County SAR team and the Civil Air Patrol will both assist with air and ground support. The target area is very remote and searching from the air will give us a massive advantage. Kootenai SAR will also be using K9 trackers to narrow down the options for his direction of travel.
If you have any information that could assist in locating Curran, please contact the SCSO (208) 556-1114.
Updated: Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned.
SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the search crew Thursday morning.
The area is large and remote, so SCSO has requested helicopter support from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) search and rescue team. KCSO search and rescue has also put their ground searchers and K9 tracker teams on standby in case they become necessary.
SCSO did not release names out of respect to the privacy of the family.