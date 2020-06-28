MISSING: Man last seen on FSR 499 near Fernan Saddle Area

The Kooteani County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public help finding 37-year-old Joel Brown who has been missing since Friday.
According to KCSO, he was last seen on FSR 499 near the Fernan Saddle Area.
Deputies began searching the area for Brown, however due to the incoming storm and threat of high lighting strikes in the mountains the search was postponed until Monday morning.
On Monday, more resources will be deployed from the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit as well as possible air assets.
If anyone has seen or heard from Joel Brown they are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300
