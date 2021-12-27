UPDATE: Missing Schweitzer man, 27-year-old Riley Hadeen, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the airport after being airlifted to Sandpoint for treatment.
Previous Coverage:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Missing 27-year-old Riley Hadeen was found by Schweitzer Ski Patrol teams Monday morning at around 10:00 a.m. Rescue crews found him and began CPR, Hadeen was then airlifted for further medical evaluation according to a release from Schweitzer.
According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office Hadeen went missing on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. when he never showed up to a meeting spot. Minutes later Hadeen was reported missing inbounds in Schweitzer’s North Bowl area, a spokesperson at Schweitzer confirmed
The initial search began immediately until about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Air-support was requested but initially denied due to bad weather. By the time it was granted, the search was suspended for the night, at least until 10:00 p.m. when a rescue team from Fairchild Airforce base was able to do a fly over using thermal sensors. But according to the release, the team found nothing.
The ground search picked back up on Monday morning, and that’s when Ski Patrol found Hadeen and began life saving measure, according to the release sent by Schweitzer.
According to a spokesperson at Schweitzer Mountain, search and rescue crews found a person missing in the North Bowl area. That person was taken to a nearby hospital.
FROM A SCHWEITZER SPOKESPERON:
At approximately 2:45pm on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021 a person was reported missing inbounds in Schweitzer's North Bowl area. The initial search was initiated immediately and continued until approximately 5:30pm. Requested air support from multiple agencies was initially denied due to deteriorating weather and the search was suspended for the night. At approximately 10:00pm, a Search & Rescue air asset from Fairchild AFB was able to fly over the area with thermal sensors. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in locating the individual during their flight.
Search efforts began again this morning with Schweitzer Ski Patrol, working with other local & regional agencies, leading the effort to locate the individual. At approximately 10:00am, the missing person was located in-bounds and recovered by Schweitzer Ski Patrol, who began performing CPR. The individual is being transferred by Two Bear Air for further medical evaluation. The family of the missing person have been notified and are being kept abreast of the situation. Schweitzer’s focus is on supporting the family during this intense process. There is no further information available at this time.