SPOKANE, Wash. - An EMT with the Moscow Fire Department has been reported missing from the Spokane area.
According to Fire Chief Brian Nickerson, Derek Thompson went missing from the Spokane area on Saturday, May 18 at 6:00 am. Thompson has not been seen or made contact with anyone since then.
Thompson was in Spokane to attend a concert and was last known to be at the downtown Ramada. He was last seen wearing jeans, grey van shoes and a black Idaho vandals hat.
If you have any information, please contact the Moscow Fire Department at 208-882-2831.