MISSING: Officials asking for help locating 60-year-old Genesee man

The Latah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 60-year-old Teddy Joel English.
According to the Sheriff's Office, he left Genesee on October 27 and his travel direction is unknown.
He did not take any clothes, medications or cell phone chargers with him and has not contacted friends, family, or work.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark colored sweatshirt and a dark baseball cap.
English drives a 2004 Kia Spectra with license plate 1LF5321.
If you have any information about English's whereabouts, call the Latah County Sheriff's Office at 208-882-2216.
