Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO THE COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677), Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 680) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682). * Thunderstorms: Elevated early morning dry thunderstorms are expected. * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts to between 30 and 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to 48 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: New fire starts with rapid spread possible from gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&