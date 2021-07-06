PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Prineville Police are asking people in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana to be on the lookout for a missing Oregon woman.
Prineville Police said 83-year-old Betty Counts was reported missing on Saturday by her husband. She reported left their home after an argument.
Earlier, she had mentioned possibly visiting a friend in Eugene Oregon, but prior to leaving she said she may visit her granddaughter in Kennewick, Washington. Betty had also mentioned visiting a family member in Montana.
Counts spoke with her husband on Saturday over the phone from Coeur d'Alene after he reported her missing but no one has heard from her since.
Later, Counts called 911 in Ephrata saying she was lost around 1:03 a.m.
Counts is described as 5'6" about 165 pounds, grey hair, green eyes and wearing jean shorts.
She is driving a white, Infiniti, EX3, with Oregon License Plate 873MNT.
Counts has her white Lhasa Apso named Max with her.
If you see her you are asked to call 911.