OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is seeking public help searching for a 61-year-old man who was last seen in January.
James Perkins, also known as Jimmy McKinney, was last seen Jan. 21, according to OCSO. The sheriff's office did not provide his last known location.
OCSO said Perkins is white, has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5'7" and weighs 145 pounds.
If you have any information about where Perkins may be, OCSO asks you to call them at (509) 422-7232 and select option 4.