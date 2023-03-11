QUEETS, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is searching for a plane that abruptly dropped off of radar scanners near Queets, Washington Monday evening.
According to a release from WSDOT, the department's air search and rescue team was notified of a missing 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane piloted by Rod Collen on Monday evening.
Search efforts began that night and continued all week as weather permitted.
WSDOT said Collen left the Tacoma Narrows Airport at 5:35 p.m. After a few minutes, the plane's built in tracking system was either turned off or broke, making it invisible to normal tracking systems air traffic controllers use.
A specialized forensics team was able to track the plane down to somewhere near the coast between Lake Quinault and Queets. Search officials have narrowed the search area to a 36-square-mile section of forest land with rugged terrain and some logging activity.
The amount of snow on the ground has hindered searchers' ability to spot the plane from the air.
Anyone who thinks they saw or heard the plane Monday or spotted anything in the area should call the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-258-5990 with details. The plane’s tail number is N24289.