The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking public help finding missing 15-year-old Natalya Greene. (PPD) said she has been away from home since Nov. 19. Last contact was made on Nov. 24, and she indicated that she would be home for Thanksgiving. Natalya was reported as missing/runaway on…

PULLMAN, Wash. - A 15-year-old Indigenous girl from Pullman was reported missing, and Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help finding her. 
 
Natalya Greene has been away from home since Nov. 19, but she was last heard from on Nov. 24, confirming she would be home for Thanksgiving. However, she did not return for the holiday. An official report was filed for Natalya on Nov. 29.

Natalya Greene

Natalya is approximately 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde tips. She has a septum piercing, but she may not be wearing jewelry. She was last seen in a white shirt, a blue Dickies sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white high top Converse shoes. 
 
If you have any information which may help find Natalya, please call (509) 334-0802.
 

