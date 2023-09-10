MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is searching for 14-year-old male Jacob O'Brien after he was reported as a runaway on the evening of Sept. 10.
Jacob reportedly ran away after an argument. He was last seen by his father at around 7:46 p.m., leaving the area of west Palouse River Drive on foot. He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.
According to MPD, Jacob was seen in the area near Rosauers at around 8:30 p.m. and looked upset and crying, with no signs of harm.
The reports state that Jacob could be with an unknown male, driving an unknown make and model of a small pickup.
If you see or know of Jacob's whereabouts, please call MPD at 208-882-2677.