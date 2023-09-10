MISSING: runaway 14-year-old boy in Moscow, Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is searching for 14-year-old male Jacob O'Brien as of the evening of September 10.
It was reported that he had run away from W. Palouse River Drive. According to MPD, he ran away after an argument and was last seen by his father on foot around 7:46 p.m.
He is wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans (reference photo)
According to MPD, Jacob was seen in the area of Rosauers around 8:30 p.m. and looked upset and crying with no signs of harm.
The reports state that Jacob could be with an unknown male, driving an unknown make and model of a small pickup, as per MPD.
If you see or know of Jacob's whereabouts, please call MPD at 208-882-COPS (2677).