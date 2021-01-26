UPDATE 10:46 AM: 
Drayvin has been found safe. Sandpoint Police thank everyone for their assistance. 
 
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are currently looking for 11-year-old Drayvin Kirchner.
Police say he walked out of school without a coat.
He was last seen in the area of Washington Elementary School in Sandpoint Tuesday morning.
Described as has having red hair, 5' tall and approx 80 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a light grey Under Armour hoody, black pants and red shoes.
If you have information or know his whereabouts please call 911 or contact the police.

