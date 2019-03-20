Missing Sandpoint man found dead, suspect identified

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A suspect is in custody after a missing Sandpoint man was found dead.
Robert Cameron Hegseth Wohali was reported missing from the Sandpoint area on March 17, 2019. An area-wide search was launched between the Sandpoint Police Department, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.
According to the City of Sandpoint, during the search, detectives received information that Hegseth Wohali had been shot and killed.
The search came to an end on the evening of March 19, when detectives found Hegseth Wohali dead in a rural area south of Sandpoint with a single gunshot to the chest.
Detectives are actively processing the crime scene and are awaiting results of an autopsy, which are expected next week.
Early in the search, detectives developed a suspect in the disappearance. The suspect was identified as Michael McDermott. McDermott had already been in custody at the Bonner County Jail since the weekend on unrelated charges.
A gun has been recovered, which is believed to have been used in the crime. The City of Sandpoint said it's believed that Hegseth Wohali was killed at 2208 Great Northern Road in the early morning hours of Friday, March 15.