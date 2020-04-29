A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Michael Frazer who was last seen at 6441 Addison Way Nine Mile Falls in Stevens County
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, he is driving a Blue Subaru Legacy with Washington licenses plate number AAZ7546.
Officials believe he is traveling towards California.
Frazer suffers from alzheimer and was last seen wearing a grey pullover, white t-shirt and jeans. He is 5'8" and 170-pounds.
