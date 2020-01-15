This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available
MT. SPOKANE - Mt. Spokane is sending snowmobiles to look for a missing skier who was last seen in a remote area on the mountain. A representative of the mountain resort told KHQ that the skier was last seen in the Blanchard Creek/Axford road area.
He said that backpacking/cross-country skiers often get turned around in that area, which is remote. But he said they are usually found quickly. That isn't the case in this incident.
He said that the area is too remote to send the ski patrol, so they are sending snowmobilers to look for the lost skier.
KHQ has a crew heading that way, we will bring you any new information as we get it.
