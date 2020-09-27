MISSING: SPD looking for 15-year-old last seen Saturday

The Spokane Police Department is looking for missing 15-year-old Sophia Owens.
According to SPD, she was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on the 5000 block of South Regal Street on Saturday.
She was supposed to go to Mantio Park Saturday morning but her phone pinged in Mead on Sunday around 11:00 a.m.
SPD said she is described as a white female about 5ft-6in to 5ft-8in tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
Sophia has blonde hair on top with red on the bottom and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon/black hooded sweatshirt, unknown type of pants, and black boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case 2020-20169961.
