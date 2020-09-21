Spokane Police are looking for missing 2-year-old Tanner Lang.
SPD said Tanner was last seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 1000 S Westcliff around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
Tanner is described as a white female, around 30 pounds, and 30 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen possibly wearing a grey shirt with a unicorn on it, colorful shoes, and pink pants.
SPD said she is very verbal and knows her name as well as her age.
If you see Lang or know of her whereabouts call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.