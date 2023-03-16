SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.
According to police, 20-year-old Joseph Kamau was reported missing by his family, after he was last seen at his home near Gonzaga University sometime after midnight on March 3.
Kamau is black, five feet ten inches and weighs around 200 pounds. According to police, he works at McDonalds and hasn't been to work as scheduled. Police said his family is concerned because he left his belongings behind and it's uncharacteristic of him to not connect with them regularly.
If you know where he might be, police ask you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, or email abjur@spokanepolice.org.