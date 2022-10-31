Weather Alert

A significant storm system moves into the area late this week into early next next. The highest possible impact comes from strong and potentially damaging winds. These are forecast to accompany a cold front passage Friday evening into Saturday. There is still some uncertainty regarding severity of the winds, but gusts over 50 mph are possible with possible downed trees and power outages. Stay tuned. Updates will be made as forecast confidence increases to support significant impacts or decrease the risk. The system will also be accompanied by some snow chances late Thursday night and Friday morning, though accumulations may largely be on grassy and elevated surfaces.