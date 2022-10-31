Missing: Jaiden Bourquin

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 

11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. 

Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and weighs around 120 pounds. He was wearing a black hoody, black jeans with zipper pockets on the front, black shoes, and a black backpack. 

Anyone with information on Jaiden's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check immediately at 509-456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20194595. If spotted, call 9-1-1 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.

