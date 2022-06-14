Zoe Anderson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 16-year-old girl Spokane Valley police were searching for today has been found, and she is safe. 

SVPD thank the public for their help in this instance.

Last updated on June 14 at 3:45 p.m.

Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is looking for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl, last seen around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the 12400 block of E. 3rd Ave. 

Police received a call from Zoe’s mom called to report her as a missing/vulnerable juvenile around 4:30 p.m., stating she is very concerned for Zoe’s welfare.

Zoe was last seen Monday at approximately 4:00 pm., leaving a residence on the 12400 block of E. 3rd Ave. and has not been heard from since.

Zoe Anderson is a 16-year-old white female, 5’06”, 165 lbs., with red hair, hazel eyes, and a nose piercing on her right side.  She was last seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks shirt, black sweatpants, black/white Nike tennis shoes, and possibly a sweatshirt.    

Her father made a Facebook post, stating Zoe has a medical condition she needs to take medication for daily. 

If you have seen Zoe L. Anderson or know her location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10073827.

