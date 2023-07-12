STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.
Tyler Keplin, 27, was last seen on July 7 walking away from a jobsite on Mingo Mountain Rd just outside of Kettle Falls.
He is from Spokane but has no ties to the area. He has no phone or wallet with him.
Keplin is 5'9", 200 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
All land owners in the area are encouraged to check their property and outbuildings.
If you have seen him, please contact Stevens County Dispatch at (509) 684-2555.