LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office from Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday.
On July 2, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was contacted about a missing adult male swimmer last seen around the Laughbon Landing area (near Porcupine Bay).
Multiple search units were called to look for the swimmer, including the Spokane Dive Team.
The swimmer was found dead on July 4 and the investigation is ongoing.
Please be safe and use caution if you are in that area.