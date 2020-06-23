UPDATE:
Spokane Valley Deputies say Laylauni Medina has been located and she is safe.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Deputies say 17-year-old Laylauni Medina ran away from a residential living facility on June 17, 2020.
Staff at the assisted living home say she has made contract, but has no plans to return.
Deputies say Medina is known to frequent cemeteries, libraries, parks, schools, and homeless camps. She recently moved to the Spokane Valley and could be attempting to return to the Lakewood, Washington area.
She is a biracial female, approximately 5’02”, 155 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue shorts, and a blue top.
If you have seen her or know of her location, you are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10077680.
